Paytm rolls out Paytm AI Cloud for India

The AI-powered cloud offers a suite of apps to automate workflows, integrate payments, messaging and customer engagement.

According to Banking Technology, the company’s AI Cloud processes and stores all consumer data locally in servers located only in India. It also offers in-built CRM and campaign management.

The company has partnered with Alibaba for this cloud-computing infrastructure, and will offer solutions in partnership with DingTalk in the future.

Earlier in July 2018, SoftBank Group has announced that it would team up with Paytm to launch a mobile payments service in Japan.