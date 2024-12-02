Paytm rolls out business strategies to achieve master ecosystem

The company’s dedicated solutions include cataloguing services, financing opportunities, and packaging material. There are over 150 such service providers across the country. Moreover, Paytm has all tools interface available in Hindi and it is in the process of launching six more regional languages as well.

Currently, 30% of all Paytm seller app users are already using the Hindi language interface. The seller app has over 40,000 monthly active users from across 50 cities.

Paytm has also been providing financing with tie ups of close to 10 NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) to enable sellers towards financing for scaling up and growth. Accessibility to short-term loans and working capital loans is a major roadblock for smaller sellers and the move is expected to greatly benefit small and medium sellers while boosting their business, according to in.news.yahoo.com.