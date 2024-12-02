Paytm releases OTP-less offline and online card payments

The reason behind this decision is to facilitate the overall payment flow when talking about transaction completion time and when talking about the success rates.

The convenience of OTP-less single click payments will lead to increased conversions in a more secure and convenient way. Moreover, Paytm customers can enable their saved card or add a new card for instant payments. This can be done at offline retail stores or while using any of their Paytm services, as well as at the partnered platforms including Uber, Zomato etc.