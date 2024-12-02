Paytm powers Japans new wallet PayPay

The service is built around the QR-technology from Paytm that has over 300 million customers and over 9.5 million offline merchants.

In addition, according to Business Standard, PayPay would be giving electronic money equivalent to JPY 500 to each customer downloading the application and authenticating it with a valid Japanese mobile number. For sellers and establishments, the company would not charge any fee for “user scan” type settlement for three years untill the end of September 2021.

Customers will also be able to use services at a wide range of stores; users are able to select from two types of payment methods: credit cards and electronic money.