Paytm plans to feature facial recognition on its app

The digital payment landscape led by Paytm is planning to introduce facial recognition feature for unlocking the payment application. This biometric based authentication would also be extended to merchant outlets as well.

Facial recognition tech which is already available in iPhones would soon become the norm in Paytm app as well. According to Deepak Abbot, senior vice president at Paytm, the company has begun testing the facial recognition tool in-house and this technology will soon be made available to users who can unlock the app with the face tech.

Paytm has started testing the technology on Google’s Android platform and this will be rolled out through an update. Biometric technology will make payments more secure and financial institutions like Mastercard have made public their plans about providing biometric authentication to users in 2019.