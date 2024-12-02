Paytm Payments Bank registers 100 mln KYC wallets

After the successful response received, the bank has introduced several options that include Paytm KYC centers and ‘Paytm-Ka-ATM’ outlets to offer more localised support. Customers can locate these through the ‘Nearby’ section on the Paytm app. KYC’ed customers also have a choice to open a zero-balance account with Paytm Payments Bank.

On a related note, Paytm Payments Bank is owned 51% by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and 49% by One97 Communications Limited.

Paytm offers seamless multi-source and multi-destination payment solutions through ‘Money Transfers’. The app is also being used to make payments using Credit/Debit Cards, Bank accounts, Paytm Wallet or using Paytm Postpaid to any recipient Bank or Paytm account.