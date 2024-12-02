



This collaboration marks a step towards incorporating AI-driven intelligence into the Paytm app, offering real-time, reliable responses to users in their everyday financial decision-making.With India’s digital economy continuing to grow, the demand for quick, trustworthy information has never been greater. Consumers increasingly need accurate insights to manage their finances, stay informed on market trends, and make daily decisions. To meet this demand, Paytm is integrating Perplexity’s AI-powered search functionality into the Paytm app, allowing users to ask questions, explore topics in their local language, and make smarter financial choices on the go.











This collaboration aims to not only provide real-time, clear answers but also help users with greater digital literacy. By utilising advanced AI technology, Paytm is reinforcing its commitment to supporting a more informed, technology-driven society in India.





Improving digital literacy and financial decision-making

The integration of AI search within the Paytm app allows for simple access to information. Users can easily ask questions related to finances, market conditions, or everyday queries and receive responses that are both fast and reliable. This innovation is designed to support better decision-making, ensuring that users have the knowledge they need at their fingertips.

This partnership is a part of Paytm’s broader vision to make advanced technology an integral part of daily life in India. By leveraging AI, Paytm and Perplexity aim to improve the accessibility of information and financial services for all consumers, especially in an increasingly digital world. The collaboration sets a foundation for a future where AI continuously shapes and improves digital experiences for millions of people across the country.

This strategic partnership highlights the growing role of AI in shaping financial services and digital interactions, positioning India as a leader in embracing innovative technologies to drive inclusion and progress.