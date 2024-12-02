Paytm partners Visa credit card to enable bill payments on its platform

Moreover, the platform has also integrated BHIM UPI as a source of pulling funds for the customer to pay for credit card bill payments, thereby adding an important use-case for Paytm BHIM UPI.

Monthly bills can now be paid by Visa credit card users at any-time, anywhere using their preferred payment method including UPI, net banking, and debit cards.

Earlier in 2018, Paytm has released a computing platform, Paytm AI Cloud for India, addressed to developers, startups, and enterprises.