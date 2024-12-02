Paytm partners Renault to allow Indians book a Renault KWID

Thus, Renault becomes the first car brand to forge a partnership with Paytm. Customers can book their purchases online or pay the booking amount at dealerships with their Paytm Wallets. The partnership is a strategic move by Renault to leverage the growing preference for cashless transactions in India, according to moneycontrol.com.

All variants of the car will be available for booking on Paytm in the Delhi-NCR area at the onset. The companies plan to extend this partnership at a pan-India level with other models of the brand also available for booking on the platform.

As part of the alliance, Paytm will also be installing its mobile wallet payment option at Renault dealerships for higher consumer engagement, according to moneycontrol.com.