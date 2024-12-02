Paytm partners more than 1.000 companies to boost ecommerce

The brands include Puma, Samsung, Samsonite, Casio and Lakme, mybigplunge.com reports. Flipkart also partenered with HP, Wildcraft, Peter England, Bosch and @Home to allow them to create ‘stores’ on its digital marketplace.



The online brand stores are independent online retail stores wherein brands can control the sellers who are selling in their store, inventory, pricing and promotions. They will also be able to promote campaigns and tag their physical stores, enabling them to generate sales for their offline channel through this online store.

Paytm will also let sellers who are not authorised by the brand to still be able to compete through their own seller store outside the brand store. Bagaria Harminder Sahni, managing director at Wazir Advisors, a retail consulting firm, said: “Marketplaces are like stores. Brands are realising there is no reason to have another retailer in between for their online presence. The real benefit is when there is no middleman.