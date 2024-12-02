Paytm mWallet to launch solutions for connectivity issues

The services will be available by August 1st 2016. The company is in talks with a number of airlines, which want the mobile wallet for payment during flights, not possible hitherto, as there is no mobile connectivity mid-air.

Paytm had developed a mechanism within the app to generate a one-time password and barcode, without the use of data connectivity. The Paytm app will have a show code option. A customer can either show a bar code or a one-time password that changes every 60 seconds. Even if they are both offline, the vendor only needs to either key in the code or scan the barcode and the transaction would be done, the money transferred.

The company already test the app with a couple of airlines, according to business-standard.com.