Paytm Money unveils mobile investment app

The app, introduced on Google’s Android platform and Apple’s mobile operating system iOS, focuses on building investments and wealth management products and services.

According to The Hindu, the company had already witnessed consumer interest with more than 8.50 lakh users registering for early access prior to its introduction. With more than 96% registrations being made from mobile devices, the company has opted for an app-only approach at its launch.

The company will start providing access to over 2,500 users a day and will increase it to more than 10,000 users daily over the next few weeks of 2018, the online publication continues.