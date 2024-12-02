Paytm Money to focus on Investment and Wealth Management

The company plans to launch its products in the first quarter of 2018 after regulatory approvals.

Pravin Jadhav will lead this new venture from our Bengaluru office. An ex-entrepreneur, Pravin has led Product & Growth at Servify and Rediff in his earlier roles; and was the Founder-CEO of Wishberg.

Rumors of Paytm’s plans to expand its financial services offerings have stated from November 2017. The ability to issue loans, debit cards and other investment and wealth management services could make Paytm one of the biggest digital banks in the world.

The India-based payments company has 500 million customers and provides a full suite of payments services and some financial services like accepting deposits and remittances.