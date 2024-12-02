Paytm mobile wallet for iOS faces technical issues, back again with new version

Several issues were detected on the Paytm app for iPhones and iPads. One of the issues was that certain users were not able to pay and the app would stop responding. Post this, the system would log them out, and would not let them sign back in again.

Now, the Paytm app is back on the App Store, with the new version (5.8.2) showing up with the release notes suggesting “Critical bug fix, please update your app immediately”. No detailed explanation has been given about the issue itself, or what caused it.

While the new app can be downloaded from the App Store, Paytm will also be pushing out notifications to users to update the app before making any transactions.