Paytm Mall to partner BigBasket and deepen existing partnerships

Patym Mall, the ecommerce venture owned by Paytm E-Commerce and backed by Alibaba, is one of the main players in India’s rapidly-growing ecommerce space. The company already has a revenue sharing partnership with Future Retail and is now set to forge a partnership with BigBasket, also backed by Alibaba, according to Reuters.

The India-based company from the ecommerce sector is tipped to grow to USD 200 billion in a decade and has attracted global investors such as Alibaba, Tencent, Tiger Global, and SoftBank.

Paytm E-Commerce’s biggest investor is Alibaba Group, while SoftBank and SAIF Partners are other investors.