Paytm Mall, EY to work on a secure ecommerce platform

Paytm Mall ecommerce platform continues to de-list fraud merchants and take strict action wherever needed. Apart from Admin, Finance and other support functions, the company also has a business operations team which works closely with partnered merchants to plan and execute cashback offers and promotions leaving a scope for collusion.

The E&Y partnership will also undertake audit and fraud prevention using both human and AI to recommend global practices that will be applied to build a 'Technology driven Fraud Prevention System.'