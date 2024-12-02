Paytm launches subscription programme

According to The Times of India, the company is looking at a mix of incentives for consumers, both within its ecosystem of products like payments, movies, and travel besides external partners like Zomato, Gaana, and Uber.

The focus of the programme is to retain customers by rewarding them for their repeat purchase behaviour.

The company has priced this service at INR 750 (around USD 10), while claiming to give benefits with INR 12,000 (around USD 170), which also includes cashbacks and priority shipping and customer service at the company’s ecommerce arm Paytm mall.