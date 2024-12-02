As of 31 March 2023, more than 6.8 million merchants are paying subscriptions for Paytm's payment devices like Soundbox and POS, as per the press release.











Features of the Soundbox

The 4G Soundbox is one of the first of its kind and provides stable connectivity for instant payment audio alerts. In areas where the 4G network does not work, it automatically shifts to the 2G network for uninterrupted connectivity. The 4G Soundbox comes in a new design and gives a battery backup of 7 days, the company said.

Paytm’s made-In-India Soundbox is highly durable and splash-proof. For ease of adaptability, a new feature has been launched in Paytm 4G Soundbox through which its language can be changed by the merchants through the Paytm for Business app. The auto-assisted device supports 11 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Odia, according to Paytm.





Added services to Soundbox 3.0

Merchants have been given 3-in-1 benefits with Soundbox 3.0 — an instant loan facility through Paytm’s marquee lending partners, assured cashbacks on receiving payments, and guaranteed support with a 24-hour helpline and 1-hour call back policy.

Paytm’s officials said that as a pioneer in QR-based payments and Soundbox in India, they are constantly innovating to bring enhanced payments solutions for their merchant partners. With the success they have seen with the revolutionary Soundbox, they are now taking it one step further with the Soundbox 3.0, which is equipped with innovative features.





Support for multiple payment methods

Paytm Soundbox, which enables merchants to easily keep track of payments with instant audio alerts in multiple regional languages, has played a role in empowering small and micro-businesses in India. The Soundbox provides flexibility and convenience to merchants with support for multiple payment methods such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (BNPL), Paytm UPI, and other BHIM UPI apps, net banking, and cards.