Paytm eyes healthcare payments space

In July 2019, Paytm expanded its educational services from fee payments, application forms, and career counselling, to education insurance, loans, and job applications. According to Livemint, the company aims now to create a payments mechanism for doctors to help them receive consultation fees using Paytm to and make bulk purchases such as medical supplies.

In addition, the company is also evaluating the business of connecting patients and doctors on a platform.

Currently, around 14 million merchants use Paytm services and the company plans to increase the base to 24 million by the end of 2019 fiscal year.