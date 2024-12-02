Paytm, Clix Finance team up for digital loan service for merchants

The company would offer loans to Paytm customers and merchants through Deferred Payment or Postpaid and Merchant Lines facilities. Using proprietary Machine Learning models developed by Paytm and Clix, Paytm customers and merchants will get instant completely digital loans on the Paytm platform.

In addition, over the next few months of 2019, the two companies will introduce several new products to meet the customer demand.

Earlier in June 2019, Paytm launched its AI-based router engine, which is aimed to help merchants streamline their payment success rates.