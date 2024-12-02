Paytm Canada launches rewards platform for bill payments

Canadians can use the Paytm mobile bill pay app to manage their bill payments at more than 5,000 billers through their smartphones, while earning rewards and cashback offers.

Users can choose from several payment methods, like bank account, debit card, some credit cards or via cash at over 6,000 Canada Post locations with no transaction fees, to pay their bills to pay their bills.

The Paytm mobile app rewards and cash back platform includes a robust offering of rewards and a consumer-friendly points formula without any annual or transaction fees. And, consumers can access it no matter how they pay their bills – through cash, debit card, bank account or credit card.