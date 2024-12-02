Paytm Canada extends payment app services with Paysafe

As part of the deal, Paysafe is processing payments for Paytm Canada – a subsidiary of India-based company Paytm – as well as providing additional data protection and security services, APIs, and its payment gateway.

Earlier in 2018, Paysafe has announced the expansion of its payment by online bank transfer solution, Rapid Transfer, into new markets including the Netherlands and Belgium.

For more information about Paysafe, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.