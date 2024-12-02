Paytm, Amadeus partner to boost travel experience with AI

The partnership aims to redefine the travel experience with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). Paytm has agreed to integrate Amadeus’ expansive travel platform until the end of 2026, boosting travellers’ experience throughout the booking process, from search to payments.





Helping India travel more efficiently

As Indians resume to travelling both domestically and internationally, the partnership between Paytm and Amadeus will help the first solidify its position as an important travel provider in the country. It will leverage Amadeus’ New Distribution Capability (NDC) technologies that will further create a robust travel shopping experience, focusing on users’ experience.

At the same time, Amadeus will deploy its AI-powered capabilities and will help Paytm deliver personalised recommendations and dynamic pricing, which will contribute to an overall enhanced user experience and higher conversion rates for travelling providers.

Amadeus’ in-house APIs will help customers gain access to competitive global flight opportunities, making it easier for them to make informed decisions about their travelling plans and help them access better deals and better services for destinations across the world. Simultaneously, the partnership between the two companies will allow Paytm to offer a unified solution with Indian national carriers.

Further details about the fruitful collaboration

The Paytm app will integrate Amadeus’ APIs to allow customers access thousands of flights for global destinations, making it easier for them to choose lower cost travelling options and benefit from hotel discounts. Moreover, customers get to choose from a wide array of payment options, including UPI, Paytm Wallet, and Postpaid, benefitting from a safe and secure payment gateway that guarantees thorough identity check to prevent any type of fraud. Ultimately, clients will benefit from a seamless payment experience and will get to book their dream vacation at competitive prices.

Paytm representatives mentioned that the collaboration with Amadeus will help them automate travel operations for all users and will boost efficiency and scalability, while meeting the companies’ vision to ensure a highly customisable and secure travel experience.

As todays’ customers demand more flexibility both in payment options and in booking opportunities, travelling providers must meet these requests to retain their market share and further scale their business. With the help of AI tools, clients will receive targeted travelling options, including competitive hotel prices, airplane tickets, and low-cost carriers.