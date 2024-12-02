Paytm acquires e-learning platform EduKart

EduKart offers paid online educational courses and Paytm enables online payments for its listed courses. EduKart’s website still is live and functional and multiple teams continue to work at the company. 50 of EduKart’s employees are to join Paytm’s sales services division.

At the moment, it is unclear how long EduKart will continue functioning and if all its employees will join Paytm. Ishan Gupta, EduKart’s co-founder, now works as the VP of business at Paytm. Gupta has worked with Paytm previously (among other companies) for 2 years before he co-founded EduKart with Mayank Gupta in 2011.

In January 2015, Mayank Gupta announced that the company planned to tie up with corporates for employee education and training, and enhance its offline presence in India and expand to neighbouring countries. The company had 30 franchises in February 2013.