



The partnership addresses the problem of inconsistent EV charging payments, fragmented systems, and incompatible apps. EV drivers face different payment methods at various charge points, which affects customers and slows down EV adoption.











Adyen’s platform supports a wide range of payment methods, including credit cards, digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, bank transfers, and various local payment options, for online, in-person, and in-app transactions. It is used by several companies, including Uber and Spotify.

The collaboration will integrate Adyen’s platform with Paythru’s software and expertise in EV-specific payments. The resulting EV payments platforms will allow drivers to pay using their preferred payment method, which can be processed and allocated to the charge point operator.

Moreover, the platform will also incorporate various digital features to optimise user experience, such as emailed digital receipts. It will be purpose-built to integrate into EV charging software, including compatibility with emerging standards.





Key features of the EV charging payment platform

Some of the features of the new EV charging payment platform include:

Support for over 100 global payment methods across 100 countries, including mobile wallets and fleet cards;

Plug and Charge readiness (ISO 15118), ensuring compatibility with energy optimisation and bi-directional charging;

Transparent pricing, digital receipts, and real-time data integration;

White-label front ends for charge point operators and fleet managers.

Officials from Adyen stated that through this partnership, the two firms aim to accelerate the EV transition by delivering a global omnichannel payment solution that provides optimal, reliable, and transparent payment experiences worldwide.





Recent updates from Adyen

Earlier in May 2025, Adyen announced its partnership with JCB to launch a card-on-file (COF) tokenization service, intending to scale payment security.

With the newly rolled out service, Adyen and JCB sought to equip ecommerce merchants with more security for credit card transactions. At the time of writing, Adyen was the first company to provide and implement JCB’s new technology both domestically and worldwide. By launching COF tokenization, the two companies planned to further scale the security of online payments, offering JCB’s cardholders and merchants more safety and efficiency.