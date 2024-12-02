Payter rolls out Creditcalls EMV kernel-based contactless payment terminals

The contactless payments market is growing fast with the number of contactless card transactions in Europe up 174% year over year in Q4 2014. By 2019, Swedish analyst house Berg Insight expects that more than 70% of the world’s payment terminals will be contactless-enabled, as compared to 28% in 2014.

Payter’s P6 series of contactless payment terminals use Creditcall’s EMV Level 2 Kernel, Contactless.LIB, which controls communication between the terminal and a credit or debit card. The transaction is processed via Creditcall’s Payment Gateway to Elavon, one of Europe’s acquiring banks. The P6 contactless payment terminal family is aimed at unattended markets such as vending and parking and can be integrated without modification to existing machines.

Since October 2014, almost 1,000 of Payter’s payment terminals have been deployed to a wide range of high profile FMCG customers within the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the UK.