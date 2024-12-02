Paytech allpago takes over Chile

Payment service provider allpago affirms that it can provide up to a 53% increase in authorisation rates and revenues from initial payments made by people in the country. Also, it can provide up to a 23% boost in revenue from recurring transactions. The company offers two-factor payment authentication and a dynamic descriptor in order to reduce chargebacks. Thus merchants are enabled to provide ‘precise’ payment details on credit card and bank statements.

Moreover, allpago users have access to 90% of Latin America’s 150 million online shoppers through a single platform and API. As Chile’s central bank introduced regulation for alternative payment facilitators in 2017, this kickstarted the implementation of allpago’s tech in the country.