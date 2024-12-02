PayTabs partners with Tabby





Through this collaboration, the two companies intend to advance businesses on the PayTabs Payments platform by providing Tabby’s interest and fee free split payment solution developing a simplified and secure Buy Now, Pay Later experience for merchants. PayTabs can now offer Tabby as a payment option on the webstore’s checkout page for merchants in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Tabby enables online customers to divide their purchases into four payments.











PayTabs – Tabby collaboration objective

The partnership between Tabby and PayTabs aims to improve the customer shopping experience by converting browsers and potential shoppers into real time buyers, increasing the average shopping cart value, and expanding the merchant’s customer base. The two companies want to service key ecommerce industries across the region, including fashion, electronics, furniture, and applications, with digital payment solutions and split payment options.



According to PayTabs’ officials, the company enables businesses and merchants in the digital economy by providing access to payment solutions and alternative payment methods. By offering split payment options, PayTabs intends to allow merchants to attract a wider customer base and increase their average transaction amount, as consumers receive convenient payment options. Furthermore, representatives from Tabby stated that, by combining the company’s payment gateway with Buy Now, Pay Later, retailers can grow their businesses, as those who leverage its services see their average order value and conversion rate increase. Currently, Tabby provides its technology to approximately 30,000 global brands and small businesses, including H&M, Adidas, IKEA, SHEIN, noon, and Bloomingdale.





