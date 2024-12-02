PayTabs partners with Tabby

Through this collaboration, the two companies intend to advance businesses on the PayTabs Payments platform by providing Tabby’s interest and fee free split payment solution developing a simplified and secure Buy Now, Pay Later experience for merchants. PayTabs can now offer Tabby as a payment option on the webstore’s checkout page for merchants in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Tabby enables online customers to divide their purchases into four payments.
PayTabs – Tabby collaboration objective
The partnership between Tabby and PayTabs aims to improve the customer shopping experience by converting browsers and potential shoppers into real time buyers, increasing the average shopping cart value, and expanding the merchant’s customer base. The two companies want to service key ecommerce industries across the region, including fashion, electronics, furniture, and applications, with digital payment solutions and split payment options.
According to PayTabs’ officials, the company enables businesses and merchants in the digital economy by providing access to payment solutions and alternative payment methods. By offering split payment options, PayTabs intends to allow merchants to attract a wider customer base and increase their average transaction amount, as consumers receive convenient payment options. Furthermore, representatives from Tabby stated that, by combining the company’s payment gateway with Buy Now, Pay Later, retailers can grow their businesses, as those who leverage its services see their average order value and conversion rate increase. Currently, Tabby provides its technology to approximately 30,000 global brands and small businesses, including H&M, Adidas, IKEA, SHEIN, noon, and Bloomingdale.
PayTabs’ recent developments and partnerships
By developing the infrastructure for B2B payment solutions, PayTabs offers a range of services, including digital invoicing, QRD code, social media payments, and point of sale. In recent months, the company entered multiple partnerships, including one with Middle East Payment Services
(MEPS) to allow digital payments in Palestine. Through this collaboration, the two companies intended to enable small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), ecommerce, web entrepreneurs, and creators in Palestine to use online payment solutions to sell their products on social media platforms and on the internet. PayTabs and MEPS aimed to offer online payments, recurring payments, electronic invoicing, and access to multi-currency payments, including USD, JOD, and the local currency.
Moreover, at the beginning of June 2023, PayTabs deployed
Modirum 3D Secure payment solutions to advance digital payment security in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The alliance between PayTabs and Modirum aimed to provide flexible, robust, and cost-effective EMV 3D secure authentication solution for the former’s merchants, banks, and processors across the region.
Back in May 2023, PayTabs partnered
with FlapKap, a revenue-based financing platform, to accelerate the expansion of UAE ecommerce merchants. The collaboration sought to support new and existing PayTabs UAE-based entrepreneurs, webpreneurs, and SMEs in receiving fast and flexible funding offers within hours.