The new platform aims to cross approximately USD 86.7 billion in transaction processing, improving the company’s status as a driver of financial inclusion in the region.











Implementing AI features into every functionality

The recent US-Saudi AI investment collaboration reflects the nation’s commitment to offering AI development. PayTabs aims to support AI adoption in financial technology across the region, with its AI-powered payment orchestration platform aligning with the Kingdom’s vision.

The company also launched its AI Payment Acceptance Booster project, aimed at minimising transaction declines, as well as initiated a Data Warehouse project to offer real-time financial insights and risk management. Another development of PayTabs custom-built, AI orchestration layer included its Moderator Platform, created for banks, financial institutions, and large-scale enterprises to help drive their efficiency.

This orchestration layer provides control over the payment ecosystem through plug-and-play APIs, and secure local hosting in Saudi Arabia, ensuring visibility, efficiency, and compliance for users. The AI-driven approach attracts financial institutions looking to leverage the technology to scale faster and more efficiently. In alignment with Saudi Arabia’s AI vision, which includes the recent launch of PIF-backed Humain, PayTabs supports its users in North African markets like Morocco, GCC markets like the United Arab Emirates and CIS countries like Azerbaijan.

These countries benefit from a scalable, Saudi-built payment infrastructure that offers smarter payment options and easily scalable technology across emerging markets. PayTabs Group has been focused on its AI journey since July 2024, identifying and deploying AI across its product suite, regional operations, and internal processes. The group finalised a strategy, launching AI-powered CRM, integrated AI-driven customer support, and introduced KYB/KYC onboarding, focusing on embedding AI into every function. By July 2025, PayTabs plans to expand its AI-powered services to over a million clients, fostering business growth in the digital economy.