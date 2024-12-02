PayTabs Group partners with Nearpay





Following this announcement, businesses and clients across the PayTabs network in the region of Jordan will be enabled to benefit from an improved version of MEPS FAST, the `Tap to Phone` payment acceptance. Both companies will focus on optimising the overall client experience of traders and merchants that leverage PayTabs Touch – the company’s Soft POS application across the region, including the MEPS FAST application in Jordan.

PayTabs Soft POS will be powered by Nearpay’s POS infrastructure in order to align with the current trend of contactless payments. In addition, it is set to provide a secure, efficient, and convenient option for both merchants and their users. The partnership will focus on the integration of Nearpay’s ‘Tap to Phone` technology into the PayTabs Touch application.







More information on the partnership

Soft POS represents a solution that was developed In order to give smartphones or tablets with NFC access the opportunity to function as a contactless payment terminal. Through the use of this service, merchants and traders are allowed to leverage their devices as a secure and efficient point-of-sale terminal in order to accept payments in a secure and fast way. In addition, customers and firms are enabled to accept payments from contactless cards, as well as digital wallets on their devices while capturing the necessary transaction authentication details for the procedure to take place securely.

As part of its payment orchestration platform, the PayTabs Soft POS technology represents a modern lean in the payment systems, designed to turn smartphones and tablets into swift payment terminals. The solution will also focus on streamlining transactions by ditching bulky hardware, as well as allowing businesses of all scales and sizes to process card payments in a secure and efficient manner.

At the same time, the product was developed with a user-friendly interface and robust encryption in order to simplify the process of checkouts and also amplify customer satisfaction. PayTabs Soft POS technology will enable merchants to conduct transactions in multiple locations, from city squares to remote locations. This procedure is expected to optimise the landscape of mobile payment acceptance, while also offering friendly and efficient services for small and micro businesses.

As companies that sell their products out of a food cart, vendors running pop shops, as well as restaurants that deliver table-side bill payments represent a key demographic for tap-to-phone payment acceptance, both firms will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients, while also remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the industry.



