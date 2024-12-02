Paystand integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central







Streamlining cash flow and enhancing efficiency

As a result of this integration, SMB finance departments may eliminate slow manual AR processes to reduce days sales outstanding (DSO) and speed time-to-cash, all with zero fees. Moreover, this addition gives Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central customers a modern Payments-as-a-Service mode that is fully digital and intuitive. Users on the platform can now incentivise their customers to pay sooner using automated Paystand features such as the embedded ‘pay now’ buttons.

Paystand officials emphasised that accounting teams need faster and more efficient approaches to help them improve margins and operating cash flow. With the new integration, they provide Microsoft Dynamics users one-click features that eliminate expensive and error-prone processes. By democratising access to blockchain applications they enable businesses to escape financial gravity, thrive without unnecessary fees, and emerge as pioneers of a digitally transformed financial era.

Delivered as a native integration to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Paystand’s technology:

Unlocks Paystand’s profitability behaviour model;

Creates smart invoices with embedded payment options;

Accesses Paystand’s Bank-to-Bank Network – a zero-fee, real-time payment rail available for business.

Revolutionising cashless B2B payments and expanding SMB finance reach

The collaboration with Microsoft enhances Paystand's goal of facilitating cashless B2B payments. According to Bindu Gakhar, Paystand's head of product, this integration allows all businesses within the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem to effortlessly automate their receivables and revenue processes. Paystand's solution not only eliminates transaction fees, saving businesses in various sectors more than 50% on receivables costs but also accelerates cash flow by up to 60%. This streamlined approach helps businesses scale efficiently and substantially enhances their return on investment.

The Microsoft integration is Paystand’s third native integration, expanding its proven record and its reach to SMB finance departments. Paystand was first integrated with NetSuite, followed by a Sage integration in 2021.





What does Paystand do?

Paystand is on a mission to create an open commercial finance system, starting with a zero-fee network for B2B payments. Paystand is one of the largest B2B receivables, payables, and payments network running on a commercial blockchain. The company makes it possible to digitise receivables, automate processing, reduce time-to-cash, eliminate transaction fees, and enable new revenue. The AR/AP solutions are designed for both US and LATAM businesses of all sizes.