Paystand increases ERP efficiency with Dynamics 365 integration

Paystand has integrated payments into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, extending support for Dynamics NAV, GP, AX, and Dynamics 365 Finance. It has also established a partnership with independent software vendor ERP Connect Consulting (ERPCC) to jointly provide customers with access to ERPCC’s Financial Dashboard and Invoice & Statement Delivery.











Streamlining A/R processes

Paystand’s solutions increase A/R efficiency through automation and incentivise payers to change their financial behaviour, enabling earlier, more profitable payments for finance departments. CFOs using Business Central can leverage Paystand’s fee-less B2B payment platform and tools to move to a fully digital payments flow, including full reconciliation automation and a bank-to-bank payment network that eliminates card fees.

Officials from Paystand stated that Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central customers deserve the savings offered by ERP automation. Their payment systems provide those customers with additional savings by incorporating manual A/R tasks into a seamless digital payments flow that brings revenue in faster with zero fees or intermediaries. Additionally, their partnership with ERPCC gives our Business Central Paystand users valuable tools and insights that can speed time to cash and decrease DSO.

Two key features of Paystand particularly stand out. First, the embedded nature of the app seamlessly integrates with the existing Business Central system, enhancing efficiency and increasing ease of use for all users. Second, its wide array of payment options, accessible through invoice links, offers flexibility, reduces friction, and accelerates payment processing. This feature helps decrease payment friction and ultimately helps clients get paid faster.

Delivered as a native integration to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Paystand’s technology accesses Paystand’s Bank-to-Bank Network – the only zero-fee, real-time payment rail available for business, unlocks Paystand’s profitability behaviour model, and creates smart invoices with embedded payment options.