PayStand expands into Canada with new domestic payments infrastructure

The Canadian B2B payments over EFT account for more than one third of all payments volume domestically, with card payments making up a large majority of the remainder. Those payments —whether made via bank-to-bank transfer, wire or check—are almost entirely manual, and often over-burdened by high transactions fees and processing costs.

With the launch of PayStand’s digital payments platform, Canadian businesses are able to modernise their invoicing and payments process by using cloud-based technology that automates manual processes and eliminates transactions fees.