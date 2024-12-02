Payson adds Trustly as a payment method to its checkout

This partnership is in line with Trustly’s focus on providing its bank payment solutions for ecommerce merchants and broadening the choice of payment options for consumers.

With this integration, Payson is able to offer all its merchants the ability to accept bank payments from Nordic consumers. In the case of returns, Payson merchants can also issue instant refunds. According to a recent Trustly survey mentioned din the press release, 65% of consumers claimed the speed and ease of refund affects where they choose to shop.

