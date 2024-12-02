PaySimply extends bill payment solution

The expansion includes municipal property taxes and utilities, and tuition payments to virtually all Canadian universities, colleges, and private schools.

The company originally facilitated federal tax payments to the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA). Currently, the company aims to help the ones looking to make bill payments using alternative payment methods not normally accepted by government institutions like credit cards, e-transfer, PayPal, and in-person (cash/debit) at Canada Post outlets.

PaySimply has extended Payment Source’s mandate of offering Canadians alternative ways to transact, both online and offline, and helps government organisations reach those segments of the population that do not use mainstream payment methods.