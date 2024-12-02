PaySimple integrates with MailChimp and Constant Contact

By automatically synchronising PaySimple customer records with MailChimp or Constant Contact, PaySimple merchants can use customer buying behavior data to identify revenue opportunities in their customer base and segment customer lists to create targeted email campaigns.

With these integrations, customer records from PaySimple reports are automatically sent to MailChimp and Constant Contact, allowing time-strapped business owners to create targeted campaigns to inform their customers of new features, discounts, and promotional campaigns.

In addition, the MailChimp and Constant Contact integrations will automatically synchronise customer records from PaySimple to the respective email marketing platform in real-time.