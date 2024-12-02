The ecommerce sector in Romania hit EUR 10.6 billion in revenue in 2023 and is expected to grow by 10% in 2024, according to ARMO. As electronic transactions expand, online retailers face the need for quick, secure, and adaptable payment solutions. To address this, Paysera has introduced a comprehensive platform that combines bank card processing with payment initiation services.





Officials from Paysera commented that by integrating card processing and payment initiation, it will provide businesses with maximum flexibility and customers with a fast and secure payment experience. The goal is to drive the digitalisation of payments in Romania and support the growth of ecommerce.

Flexible payment solutions

The solution features both traditional bank card processing and a Payment Initiation Service (PIS) powered by Open Banking technology. Merchants can accept payments efficiently, regardless of the method chosen by their customers. Transactions are settled directly into the merchant’s Paysera Business account, which also offers free RON and SEPA EURO transactions, helping reduce operational expenses.





In addition to supporting bank card payments through Google Pay and Apple Pay, the platform integrates several banks in Romania into its SIP system. This enables customers to pay directly from their mobile devices without entering card details.





The solution is designed not only for online retailers but also for event organisers in Romania. With Paysera Tickets, the company’s ticketing platform, they can accept both card and SIP payments, offering a fast and flexible ticket purchase process.