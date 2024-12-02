Paysera integrates real estate investments via InRento







Paysera adds in-app access to InRento real estate rental projects in its super app journey. With a minimum investment of just EUR 500, both companies aim to encourage more people to start investing or diversifying their existing portfolios.

The InRento platform currently has over 2,800 active investors who have invested over EUR 23 million into real estate rental projects in Lithuania, Poland, and Spain, earning an average annual return of 11.25%, over EUR 1.6 million in total since the platform was launched. Historically, no project proposed by InRento has defaulted or become insolvent.

Executives from Paysera said that compared to other types of investments, real estate rental historically stands out for its stability and predictability. And thanks to their partner InRento, this type of investment becomes accessible to almost everyone, because those wanting to invest don't need to buy an entire property, but can fund rental projects operated by professionals. They believe the opportunity to invest in rental projects within a familiar app environment will interest a significant portion of their approximately 300,000 private clients. The app will continue to expand in the future, incorporating services that go beyond traditional transfers and payments.

Also commenting on this partnership, officials from InRento emphasised that the collaboration between the two fintech companies will increase investment opportunities in Europe. They are happy they can implement this by collaborating with Paysera, whose payment solutions they have been using for four years.





What does Paysera do?

Founded in Vilnius, Lithuania in 2004, Paysera is a financial technology company that offers over 100 ways for European e-shops to accept customer payments for purchases. It also provides accounts, transfers, currency exchange, gold trading, and other services. The Paysera group employs about 500 people.





More information about InRento

Established in 2020, InRento is the EU's largest licensed crowdfunding platform for financing buy-to-let projects. Investors can earn returns from real estate rental projects with as little as EUR 500, without the hassle of finding tenants or managing properties. InRento is licensed and regulated by the Bank of Lithuania.