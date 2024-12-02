Paysera enters the Indian market

Paysera provides services such as payments via the Internet and mobile devices, payments by Visa, Mastercard, Maestro and SMS payments. Paysera’s unit in India was opened in cooperation with a local partner, the Money Max Financial Services Company.

