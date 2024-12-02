Paysera deploys its m-payment solution at basketball fan venue

The solution provided by Paysera will enable basketball fans to order drinks and snacks right from their seats by scanning QR code from bar menu and paying with Paysera smartphone app. As soon as the order is completed, the customer will get a notification to his mobile phone that the order is ready for collection.

The system will choose the nearest pick-up point to the customer’s seat avoiding the situation of missing significant moments of the game.

Paysera is a global payments system and its range of services includes international transfers, payments done via the internet and mobile devices, money transfers by SMS, collect fees, make immediate payments when shopping by using QR codes. Currently Paysera has 150,000 users.

In recent news, Paysera has announced that it is set to provide its mobile payment solution to merchants at Vilnius City Fiesta, which will be held in September 2014 in Lithuania.