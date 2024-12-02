



The development strengthens the company’s capabilities in Central Asia by complementing existing support for Visa and Mastercard in the region.











With this expansion, Paysend now enables real-time payouts to all major card networks in Uzbekistan. This move opens new possibilities for banks, digital wallets, and remittance businesses operating in the country, providing them with 24/7 access to real-time foreign exchange (FX) rates, transaction status updates, and low-cost transfers through a single API.

The integration supports cross-border payments for enterprise clients by simplifying technical infrastructure and reducing the need for multiple third-party providers. Paysend’s Payouts to Cards API offers a unified gateway to over 12 billion cards globally, including Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, Uzcard, and Humo.





Meeting rising remittance demand in Uzbekistan

The launch addresses the growing need for faster and more affordable remittance solutions in Uzbekistan, where more than 2 million citizens live abroad. In Q1 2024, remittance inflows reached USD 2.5 billion, marking an 8.6% increase compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the country has traditionally lacked fast and cost-effective payment infrastructure. Many cross-border payments still rely on SWIFT, which can take several days to process, or cash pick-ups that are less secure and often more expensive.

Existing Paysend Enterprise users can immediately access Uzbekistan card payouts with no additional integration required. New partners can begin using the service through Paysend’s Enterprise sandbox environment, supported by a dedicated onboarding team. Setup typically takes only a few weeks, minimising technical complexity and accelerating time-to-market.By expanding its network to include Uzbekistan’s local card schemes, Paysend continues to deliver on its goal of building the world’s largest open and instant digital payment network. The new capability supports the company’s broader mission to help remittance providers and fintechs with scalable, secure, and cost-effective international payment solutions.

The expansion of Paysend’s services in Uzbekistan aligns with accelerating global and regional momentum toward real-time cross-border payments. According to the World Bank, global remittance flows exceeded USD 860 billion in 2023, with a growing share moving through digital and instant channels. The G20 Roadmap for Enhancing Cross-Border Payments continues to drive regulatory and infrastructure reforms aimed at improving speed, transparency, and access to international transfers. Moreover, initiatives such as the Eurasian Economic Union’s push for payment system integration underscore the strategic importance of interoperable, API-based infrastructures like Paysend’s in streamlining financial flows and enhancing economic resilience.