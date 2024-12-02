Paysend partners with JMMB Money Transfer





Following this partnership, Jamaican clients can receive remittances from their family, friends, or acquaintances in the UK, USA, or Canada, while using the Paysend App.

These types of transactions will be more affordable when it comes to rates, as well as quicker in processing speeds when sending money. The customers can benefit from a simple onboarding process as well, which allows them to make payments through the application immediately, only after they passed the text ID verification with the connected personal smartphone.

Clients from Jamaica will have the opportunity to get the money from their bank transfer on the same day, securely and efficiently. The customers can also get receiving funds from the application, as an added benefit from using an ATM at any time to access their funds or making an online payment or purchase.

Furthermore, the senders will have benefits as well, including upfronts exchange rates, low fixed fees, the ability to make instant digital end-to-end international payments, and fast transfer speeds. The Paysend application can be downloaded for free from any smartphone, from the Google Play store or the Apple app store.

Through this collaboration, the companies aim to deepen the market industry through their international partners and to meet the expectations and demands of merchants and customers across the world.











Paysend’s development strategy

UK-based payment platform, Paysend offers its clients the possibility to pay, save, hold, and send money online anywhere, at any time, in many currencies. The platform has multiple services to provide to its customers.

Paysend aims to enable customers to receive online payments from major credit and debit card companies, in multiple countries and currencies, including the payments gateways Google Pay and Apple Pay. Furthermore, the company allows its users to access their funds in 24 hours and accept payments from just 0,8% per transaction.

Currently, Paysend offers SMEs numerous benefits as well, trying to improve their experience with the process of accepting money from overseas.

These include payments links (accepting online payments easily without having a website, only by creating a full payments page easily and sharing the link with the customer), accepting payments globally (accepting payments from customers in numerous currencies with converting card payments upon request and global payment options), high level of security (the services encrypt the data and are PCI DSS certified), developer-friendly payments API (allowing the business to integrate their checkout page to have full control over the user’s experience, as well as tracking the payments on the client dashboard), and subscription payments (selling products with a subscription-based payment method).