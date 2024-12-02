Paysend launches smart card and cryptocurrency functionality

Customers can manage their fiat and cryptocurrencies using one e-wallet, to avoid international transaction charges. In the initial phase, the new Global Account will allow users to pay with with Bitcoin, with more crypto currencies to be added over time too. The smart card - a payment card - attached to the account is both a physical and virtual card, enabling whatever currencies are in the account to be spent online or at retail outlets.

Another key feature of the new Global Account is the ability to instantly switch between currencies to choose which will be spent when the smart card is used. Transfers between Global Account holders are free of charge and the customers can also withdraw cash at millions of ATMs with the smart card, according to the company’s press release.