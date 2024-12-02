Paysend launches Paysend Link app

According to the press release, the new app builds on the services the company already offers, and will allow users to pay anyone in the world with their mobile number.

With the app, the recipient will see the incoming transfer and will be able to direct it to any Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay card or a bank account (coming soon) of their choice, and start shopping or withdraw cash at any ATM worldwide.

The service is available in Google Play and Apple Store.

Over 700,000 customers around the world use Paysend’s services; currently, the company operates in over 70 countries worldwide.