PaySend inks payment deal with Vietcombank

As part of the deal, the company will allow money remittances directly to any bank account, Napas card, Visa or Mastercard issued in Vietnam. The service is available to any registered customer via the company’s website or mobile app.

Currently, PaySend has 350,000 customers in Europe and aims to build additional partnerships throughout Asia, Africa, and the Middle East regions. The company has raised USD 20 million in funding, and includes Digital Space Ventures and MARCorp Financial among its investors.

Earlier in September 2018, the company announced the beta program for its new Global Account service.