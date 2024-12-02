Paysend debuts Global Account, a new way to pay and store currencies

Built by a team of ex-Revolut engineers and designers, Global Account is a mobile app that allows people to hold, move and spend multiple currencies globally.

The Global Account puts customers in control of what currency their Paysend card spends. When a customer touches down in a new country, they can instantly link the card to the currency of their choosing and pay like a local — without fees or hidden transaction costs. Theyre able to hold multiple currencies in their account, with support for anything from US dollars to British Pounds, as well as cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

The Global Account beta will roll out gradually over the next months, with a waiting list open as of today. Early access users will enjoy their free Global Account before anyone else, along with the opportunity to shape the future of the product through feedback sent directly to the product team.

Global Account uses Paysends existing card processing infrastructure, licence agreements and its direct relationships with Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay.

Paysend recently closed a USD 20 million funding round to roll out Global Account along with other new services, and has seen a three-fold increase in users over the last six months. Paysend is FCA regulated in the UK, and is an acquiring and issuing member of Mastercard.