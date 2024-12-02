Paysend closes USD 20 mln funding round

The investment will be used to expand Paysend’s customer base and to invest in its global expansion plans.

Paysend has recently announced a three-fold increase in its customer base over the past six months. It currently offers three services: Global Transfers, Global Account and Global Processing.

The company believes in the future success of Global Transfers. Its card-to-card money transfer service connects over 12 billion cards through its proprietary technology platform.

The Global Account offers a smart card that customers to choose over the currency they want to spend, and their Global Processing unit maximises revenue for merchants through data.