



Through this collaboration, Paysecure intends to advance its commitment to provide merchants with access to a diverse payment ecosystem. Additionally, the alliance with DECTA enables the company to deliver better value to merchants globally.











By working together, Paysecure and DECTA aim to improve approval rates, offer competitive pricing models, and efficient payment flows for their clients. Paysecure focuses on providing merchants with access to various competitive and effective payment ecosystems, which aligns with DECTA's goal of optimising the payment experience for its clients.

By partnering with Paysecure, DECTA can integrate its expertise and technology to deliver more optimal payment solutions for B2B merchants. Furthermore, the collaboration expands its distribution network, allowing more merchants to benefit from its comprehensive payment solutions.

Furthermore, Paysecure aims to build a curated network of PSPs, enabling its clients access to reliable, cost-effective payment partners.

As of the announcement, customers can direct transactions to DECTA through Paysecure's orchestration platform, with a secure and reliable partner for their payment processing requirements.





More collaborations from DECTA

Earlier in 2025, DECTA announced its integration with Klarna to expand payment options for a more dynamic and secure checkout experience. With this integration, businesses could activate Klarna as a payment option without additional integrations. These benefits applied whether the client was a merchant, PSP, or financial institution, as the company’s API-driven, fully cloud-based solution was focused on providing simplified adoption and an augmented user experience.

Moreover, DECTA’s Payment Gateway users could benefit from offering Klarna’s Pay Later options, including instalments, interest-free financing, and full payments at a later date, a secure checkout experience, increased sales, reduced cart abandonment, as well as expanding into new markets around the world.

