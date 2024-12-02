Paysecure partners with PayAdmit

Through this collaboration, PayAdmit is now able to offer new solutions to their customers, driven by a seamless technical integration with Paysecure. PayAdmit's payment software supports over 350 payment methods and offers a robust suite of services, including a White Label, Cashier service, and a versatile connector for providers. This allows merchants to seamlessly integrate with popular cashier systems and platforms such as Praxis, Devcode, Payneteasy, BetConstruct, Corefy, Akurateco, BetB2B, SoftGamings, Advabet, TrueLabel, and more.











Paysecure’s officials said they are happy to partner with PayAdmit, bringing their advanced orchestration platform to a broader network. This integration provides access to major cashier systems like Praxis, Corefy, Devcode, and Akurateco, supporting a wide range of payment methods including Pix in Brazil and Interac in Canada. The collaboration enhances clients' international reach and capabilities. Additionally, Paysecure's 360 User Trust Score system and PayAdmit’s integration of third-party AML/KYC/KYB verification and anti-fraud providers ensure secure, compliant, and efficient transactions for their clients.

PayAdmit’s PCI DSS payment infrastructure aligns with its partner’s orchestration platform, which is known for its advanced payment features and solutions handling the entire payment cycle for both payers and recipients. Paysecure offers detailed data analytics with no limits on the number of transactions that can be explored, and smart transactions routing based on traffic analysis and trust levels. These enable effortless transactions, card processing, and currency conversions. This strategic partnership allows both companies to enhance their service offerings, providing comprehensive, secure, and efficient payment solutions to global merchants.





What does Paysecure do?

Paysecure serves as a gateway to streamlined and optimised online transactions. Its comprehensive suite of products, including payments processing, orchestration platform, and the innovative User Trust Score, is designed to elevate business capabilities. As a trusted global payment company, Paysecure specialises in providing a one-stop-shop solution for businesses, facilitating seamless integration with Payment Service Providers (PSPs) and acquirers across diverse industries covering iGaming, eCommerce, forex, sports & betting, and many more.

With a single payment gateway integration, Paysecure offers to both B2B and B2C entities the flexibility to access diverse payment methods and swift pay-outs, accelerate transaction speeds, achieve market readiness, reduce fraud and chargebacks, and ultimately boost sales conversion results.