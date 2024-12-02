Payscout, UnionPay announce global partnership

UnionPay and Payscout are collaborating to support global merchants in updating their connectivity and increasing approvals for credit and debit transactions. As of March 2019, globally, over 55 million merchants accept UnionPay cards.

Payscout is a global payment processing provider with services in Brazil, Canada, Central and South America, China, Europe, and the US, offering tokenization and full integration with UnionPay SecurePlus for credit and debit transactions. With Payscouts instant onboarding solution, merchants can complete a simple web-based form and receive an API and login credentials to start processing UnionPay transactions within minutes. The company’s API connection facilitates 99% conversions for UnionPay cardholders worldwide.